Rail Co. Tells 7th Circ. Land Seller Liable For Superfund Cost

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 6:06 PM EST) -- An Illinois court wrongly ruled a railroad land purchaser must reimburse the seller for its share of a $10.5 million Superfund settlement, the buyer told the Seventh Circuit, arguing a power plant's demand for payment came within the purchasing agreement's indemnity period. The buyer, Wisconsin Central Ltd., argued in an opening brief Friday that the district court incorrectly held the first liability claim asserted over a contaminated site was in 2011 when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sent letters about potential financial responsibilities for the cleanup. Since the letters came more than 10 years after Wisconsin Central bought the property from...

