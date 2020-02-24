Architect Of Opioid MDL 'Negotiation Class' Dies Suddenly

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 6:59 PM EST) -- Francis McGovern, one of the three special masters in the opioid multidistrict litigation, who played a key role in crafting a novel "negotiation class" with the aim of seeking a nationwide deal, recently died at the age of 75. McGovern died on Feb. 14 following a fall at his home in California, according to the the Duke University School of Law, where he had taught since 1997. McGovern oversaw the settlement track in the opioid MDL and worked with the parties and experts in the case to develop a unique negotiation class that could potentially encompass every city and county in...

