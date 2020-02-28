UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (February 28, 2020, 6:45 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen the liquidators of the defunct construction giant Carillion seek disclosure from the company's former KPMG auditors, Pinsent Masons LLP sue a prominent Emirati businessman, and the liquidators of financing company sue its former chief executives. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Omada Investment Management Ltd. (acting by its administrator Irvin Milton Cohen) v. Shoraka and another Liquidators hunting for assets belonging to corporate finance and fund manager Omada Investment Management have sued its former chief executives, Peter Hellman and Shahram Shoraka. The company owes around £5 million ($6.3 million) to one...

