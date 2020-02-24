Assange Put 'Lives At Risk' By Leaking Docs, US Tells Court

Law360, London (February 24, 2020, 2:56 PM GMT) -- Julian Assange risked the lives of innocent people by publishing classified material online, a lawyer for the U.S. government told a London court Monday during the first day of the hearing over whether the WikiLeaks founder can be extradited from the U.K. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should be extradited to the U.S. because of the unredacted documents he published, lawyers for the U.S. argued. (AP) Opening the U.S. case at Woolwich Crown Court, James Lewis QC said Assange helped to identify informants in Iraq and Afghanistan by leaking hundreds of thousands of government documents in what the government insists is one...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS