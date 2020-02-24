Blackstone Looks To Best Competitors With $1.74B Unizo Bid

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 10:39 AM EST) -- The Blackstone Group has upped its offer for Unizo to roughly $1.74 billion, the private equity giant said Monday, representing the latest in a string of competing proposals for the Tokyo-based real estate company. The updated bid sees Blackstone Group offering to buy Unizo Holdings Co. Ltd. for ¥6,000 ($54.27) per share, according to a statement from Blackstone. Based on the offer price and the number of outstanding shares of Unizo, the proposal is valued at about $1.74 billion. The offer is being made through a Blackstone Real Estate affiliate called Urchin Holdings I Pte. Ltd. Blackstone said its offer would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS