Justices To Mull LGBT Protections In Foster Placement Fight

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 10:17 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it would mull whether the city of Philadelphia infringed on a Catholic social service agency’s religious liberties by ending a partnership with the group over its refusal to place foster children with same-sex couples. The appeal comes after both a district judge and the Third Circuit rejected arguments that the city’s decision to stop referring cases to Catholic Social Services as a result of its failure to comply with local anti-discrimination laws constituted a violation of the group’s First Amendment rights. In ruling against CSS’ preliminary injunction bid in April, the Third Circuit said...

