High Court Won't Take Fidelity Brokerage Immunity Case

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 3:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a First Circuit decision holding that financial institutions such as Fidelity enjoy absolute immunity under federal law when they report suspicious trades to regulators. The justices took a pass on sorting out whether Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC had total immunity to issue a suspicious activity report on transactions by its client AER Advisors Inc., an investment firm run by wealthy wine purveyors William and Peter Deutsch. The Deutsches said Fidelity's report stopped them from rescuing tens of millions of dollars that AER had already invested in a struggling Chinese medical company. The...

