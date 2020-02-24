7th Circ. Rejects Kraft’s Bid To Decertify Wheat Suit Class

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 11:52 AM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit will not consider a bid by Kraft Foods and snack food spinoff Mondelez Global LLC to decertify a class of investors in a wheat market manipulation suit playing out in Illinois federal court. In a one-page order Friday, the appellate court denied Kraft’s motion to immediately appeal U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang’s certification of an investor class, which is claiming losses due to the food giant’s alleged practice of buying huge sums of wheat futures it didn't need while also trying to depress prices for cash-bought wheat. The appellate judges did not explain their reasoning or directly...

