Justices Won't Review Reversal Of $7M Baby Injury Award

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 6:59 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to review a Fourth Circuit ruling erasing a $7.1 million bench verdict for a mother whose newborn's breathing problem was allegedly not properly addressed by a treating doctor, resulting in brain damage to the infant. Kayla Butts accused Dr. Sarah Hardy, an employee of federally funded Shenandoah Community Health, of causing permanent brain damage to Butts' newborn daughter. After birth at Berkeley Medical Center in West Virginia, which does not have a neonatal intensive care unit, the baby was having trouble breathing, but Hardy did not order a transfer to Winchester Medical Center in Virginia,...

