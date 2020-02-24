Justices Skip Hawaii Insurer's ERISA Preemption Case

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 2:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a Hawaii insurer’s bid to review a Ninth Circuit decision that kept it from taking a more than $400,000 cut from a settlement paid to a motorcycle crash victim. The justices turned away a petition from the Hawaii Management Alliance Association that challenged a September decision in which a Ninth Circuit panel backed a lower court’s ruling voiding the $400,779 lien the insurer placed on a $1.5 million third-party settlement that motorcyclist Randy Rudel struck with the man who hit him in an accident. The appellate panel had said Hawaii laws restricting how insurers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS