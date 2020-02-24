Justices Pass On Law Firm Exec's Challenge To $1.8M Order

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 6:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal challenging the Federal Trade Commission’s win against a top official with Advantis Law PC and Brookstone Law PC, who was ordered to pay nearly $1.8 million for helping to orchestrate a scam that stole millions from distressed homeowners. The Ninth Circuit, which previously upheld the decision in July, said that the agency gave sufficient evidence to establish that Charles T. Marshall should be held individually liable for claims that organizations in which he held a position of authority violated the Federal Trade Commission Act and the Mortgage Assistance Relief Services...

