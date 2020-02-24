High Court Won't Hear Northern Trust Management Dispute

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 3:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it would not consider whether the Ninth Circuit should have revived a lawsuit alleging that Northern Trust Corp. improperly managed a trust. The high court on Feb. 24 denied the financial services company’s petition for a writ of certiorari, ending Northern Trust’s October bid to bring the matter before the justices. In its request for the high court hearing, the company said the Ninth Circuit had been wrong to resurrect a breach of fiduciary duty lawsuit brought by Lindie Banks, a trust beneficiary. The company contended in its Oct. 2 petition that Banks’ claims should...

