Cayuga Tribe Seizes, Razes Buildings Amid Leadership Fight

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 8:10 PM EST) -- The Cayuga Nation on Saturday took control of property that had been held by a political faction in the New York tribe’s leadership dispute, knocking down several buildings for “public safety” reasons, according to a tribal statement. A group led by Clint Halftown, which claims to have been recognized as the tribe’s leaders in all matters by the federal government, has been engaged in a long-running fight over control of the tribe with a rival faction called the Jacobs Council, but New York's highest court left the issue up in the air in October when it refused to resolve the conflict....

