US Trustee Says Bar Louie's Ch. 11 Sale Plan Chills Bidding

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 5:32 PM EST) -- The federal bankruptcy watchdog told a Delaware court Monday that bankrupt bar-restaurant chain Bar Louie's Chapter 11 sales process needs tweaking because there are too many protections for a stalking horse bidder that it says will chill other bidding. In an objection filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath, the U.S. trustee asserted that the stalking horse bid of BLH Acquisition Co. LLC, an entity formed by BL Restaurants Holding LLC's prepetition and debtor-in-possession lender Antares Capital LP, includes unnecessary bid protections. Under the stalking horse proposal, the buyer is set to credit bid $82.5 million of debt it is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS