Pork Buyers Bite Into Dismissal Bid On Renewed Claims

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 5:21 PM EST) -- Meat buyers defended rejiggered class action price-fixing claims they proposed in Minnesota federal court following attacks from Smithfield, Tyson and other major pork producers, with the buyers arguing they have more than adequately connected the producers' cutbacks in output to higher pork prices. The buyers — composed of direct purchasers, indirect buyers that resold the pork such as restaurants, and another set of indirect purchasers, namely consumers — argued in briefs filed Friday that they’ve fixed any shortcomings that led to dismissal of their previous consolidated claims. Those earlier claims were dismissed with leave to amend in August. In defending their renewed federal law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS