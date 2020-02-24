Trump Launches India Trade Talks With $3B Military Deal

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 7:27 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump kicked off his two-day visit to India for trade negotiations by announcing Monday that he has struck a $3 billion deal to sell helicopters and other military equipment to the South Asian nation. "We are in the early stages of discussion for an incredible trade agreement to reduce barriers of investment between the United States and India," Trump said to a crowd of people at a stadium in the western India city of Ahmedabad, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as shown in a White House video of the event. The announcement comes amid growing trade tension between the...

