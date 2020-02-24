Tilton Conflict Concerns Loom In Zohar Ch. 11 Sale Battle

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 10:17 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge acknowledged Monday a looming need to grapple with distressed debt innovator Lynn Tilton's alleged myriad of conflicts in a Chapter 11 battle over the sale of companies she controls to pay off some $1.8 billion in debt to her former Zohar funds. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens made the point during closing arguments following a two-day trial on procedures for selling — under Zohar fund pressure — a group of nondebtor companies operating under the umbrella of Tilton's Patriarch Partners. Tilton received a patent in 2003 for her method of financing turnaround efforts for distressed companies by...

