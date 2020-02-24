In His 1st Bench Trial, Judge Albright Awards $3.6M In TM Suit

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 9:13 PM EST) -- Franchising company Dwyer Group LLC can get $3.6 million in its lawsuit over a staffing firm’s use of Dwyer's franchise brands like Mr. Rooter, U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has ruled, in his first bench trial since taking the bench in the Western District of Texas. In a Feb. 19 final judgment, Judge Albright said that Dwyer and its subsidiary ProTradeNet were owed $3,593,878 and $21,015, respectively, as part of their lawsuit accusing Predictive Profiles of illegally using Dwyer’s trademarks in job postings after its vendor relations agreement was terminated by the franchising company. The judge also issued a permanent injunction...

