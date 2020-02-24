Pyrex Slams Consumers For 'Forum Shopping' In Class Action

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 6:48 PM EST) -- The maker of Pyrex glassware has asked an Illinois federal court to permanently put the lid on a proposed class action over the durability of its products, assailing what it says is “blatant” forum-shopping by consumers seeking dismissal without prejudice after the court eviscerated their lawsuit. Corelle Brands LLC told the court that opposing counsel have indicated they plan to file a substantially similar class action elsewhere after failing to certify a nationwide class. In a bristling motion Friday, Corelle said the court should bar them from doing so in any other jurisdiction to prevent the "abuse of judicial process" and spare Corelle “onerous...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS