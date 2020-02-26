Fla. Panel OKs Bill For Comms Tax Cut, Car Co. Tax Breaks

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 9:09 PM EST) -- A Florida tax bill that would cut state communications service and business rental tax rates and provide a tax break to rental car companies is headed to the full state House of Representatives after receiving committee approval. H.B. 7097 moved out of the House Appropriations Committee by a 25-4 vote Tuesday with two not voting. The bill would reduce the state’s general communications service tax, imposed on telecommunications services, cable and video service, from 4.92% to 4.42%, and the state’s tax on direct-to-home satellite services from 9.07% to 8.57%. The bill was also amended in committee to provide a $2 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS