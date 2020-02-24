Alleged Troll Sues Uber Using Newly Offloaded IBM Patents

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 7:19 PM EST) -- An alleged patent troll has accused Uber of infringing four patents that IBM sold off just before joining an organization aimed at fighting such companies. About two weeks before joining the LOT Network in January, IBM sold off hundreds of patents to Daedalus Group LLC, which were then sold to another entity that sold them to Quartz Auto Technologies LLC, which asserted them on Feb. 18 against Uber Technologies Inc. The 104-page complaint filed in the Western District of Texas accuses Uber of infringing four location-based technology patents with its ride-hailing application. The three companies in the patent ownership chain after IBM...

