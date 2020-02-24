Korean Air Says $10M Failed Jet Sale Suit Must Be Arbitrated

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 8:52 PM EST) -- Korean Air is asking an Oklahoma federal court to force arbitration of a dispute over a $10 million payment currently being held in escrow after a sales deal involving a Boeing 787 fell through, and to pause related litigation initiated by an aircraft title service. Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd. told the court Friday that the dispute involving the erstwhile buyer, Chinese conglomerate HNA Holding Group Co. Ltd., and the company Korean Air enlisted to help it market and sell the large jet known as the Dreamliner, Hong Kong-based China Business Aviation Group Ltd., belongs in arbitration under a clause in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS