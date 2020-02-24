2nd Circ. Won't Revive Chinese Christian's Asylum Bid

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 5:23 PM EST) -- A Chinese national who converted to Christianity and plans to join an unregistered church in her home country had her asylum bid thwarted when the Second Circuit backed a decision finding she failed to prove a fear of persecution. A three-judge panel said Monday that the Board of Immigration Appeals rightly found that Yan Juan Wang didn't show the Chinese government routinely persecutes Christians who attend unregistered churches in China. The panel cited a 2015 U.S. Department of State report finding that there are about 45 million Christians practicing in unregistered churches in China, and some areas let these churches hold...

