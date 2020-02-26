Sheppard Mullin Lands Holland & Knight Tax Partner

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP has brought on a Holland & Knight LLP partner experienced in executive compensation and employee benefits matters to the firm’s tax, employee benefits, and trusts and estates practice in Washington, D.C. Claudia L. Hinsch, who joined Sheppard Mullin on Monday, advises private, public and tax-exempt entities on compensation and benefits matters, including administrative human resources issues, compliance matters, merger integration and employment agreements, the firm said in a news release. She also counsels clients on qualified retirement plans and fringe benefits, health and welfare plans arising under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and the...

