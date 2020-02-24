Commerce Tees Up Dumping Rates On Chinese Cabinets

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 5:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Monday finalized duties up to 293.45% on Chinese wooden cabinets and vanities that were found to be sold below market value and subsidized by the Chinese government. The final determination on the Chinese products was quickly hailed by the domestic group that petitioned for the duties as a “historic day for the American cabinet and vanity industry,” according to a statement. “China is not playing by the rules, and today’s announcement will help level the playing field for American kitchen cabinet workers,” said Stephen Wellborn of Wellborn Cabinets, who is a member of the American...

