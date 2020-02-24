Truck Leasing Co. Must Face Motorcyclist's Negligence Suit

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 6:18 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge said Monday a commercial truck leasing company must face a negligence suit, which alleges its failure to outfit its trucks with collision warning and automatic braking systems led to a motorcyclist's catastrophic injuries in a 2017 accident. U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson denied a bid by Rush Truck Centers of Virginia Inc. and Rush Truck Leasing Inc. to dodge a 2018 suit from John Paul Shimmel seeking to hold the truck manufacturer, truck lessor and lessee liable for negligence and strict liability after he sustained skull fractures, brain injury and other injuries in a September 2017...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS