Thai Wind Tycoon Sues Over $700M Forced Biz Sale

Law360, London (March 5, 2020, 2:55 PM GMT) -- A Thai wind tycoon who claims he was forced to flee the country after falling out with the monarchy has sued members of a family-run business conglomerate in London’s High Court over the $700 million sale of the business, claiming they conspired to take control of the company. Nopporn Suppipat filed the suit in the High Court, accusing members, companies and allies of Thailand’s Narongdej family of conspiring to deprive him of any interest in the wind company. Suppipat, the former co-chief executive of the country’s largest wind operator, Wind Energy Holding Co. Ltd., claimed that he sold his controlling stake...

