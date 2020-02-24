Honey Buyers Get Class Cert. In 'Pure' Labeling Suit

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- A California federal court has certified a statewide class of consumers who may have been misled by the “100% pure” labels on allegedly glyphosate-tainted honey sold by Sue Bee, rejecting the company’s argument that the woman leading the suit has advanced a “preposterous, unrealistic definition of purity.” In a 17-page decision filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton said lead plaintiff Susan Tran had checked all the boxes necessary to turn her lawsuit into a full-on class action. Judge Staton rejected all arguments to the contrary made by the Sioux Honey Association Co-op, which does business as Sue Bee....

