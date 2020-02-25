Transpo Execs Press Lawmakers On Transit, Trust Fund Fix

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 7:02 PM EST) -- Congress must replenish a federal fund that pays for highway, bridge and transit projects when it negotiates a new multiyear deal to replace surface transportation funding legislation that's set to expire in September, business executives and transit officials told a Senate panel Tuesday. Transportation industry stakeholders urged lawmakers during a hearing before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs to bolster funding for public transit as Congress gets to work reauthorizing highway, transit, rail and vehicle safety programs before the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act expires in September. The American Public Transportation Association urged Congress to invest $145 billion...

