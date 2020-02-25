Comparing Vertical Merger Guidelines Across Jurisdictions

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 5:55 PM EST) -- On Jan. 10, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission published their long-awaited draft vertical merger guidelines.[1] In this article, we briefly compare and contrast the content of the U.S. draft vertical merger guidelines with the analogous EU nonhorizontal merger guidelines[2] and U.K. merger assessment guidelines.[3] Understanding the relationship among guidelines in major jurisdictions is important for both day-to-day advisory and expert work. We begin our discussion by noting that the U.S. draft vertical merger guidelines document is undeniably short, at just nine pages. Such brevity inevitably affects the extent of the guidance provided. For example, in contrast...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS