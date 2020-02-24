Insurer Can Ignore Outlier Dr. In Disability Row, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 10:02 PM EST) -- A Third Circuit panel affirmed a lower court's decision Monday to grant an early win to United of Omaha Life Insurance in a suit brought by a nurse alleging she was wrongly denied disability benefits, ruling the insurer was reasonable in ignoring the findings of one "outlier" doctor. In affirming the decision against plaintiff Giovanna Reichard, the panel wrote that although one of the four health professionals United of Omaha sought input from on her condition found her unable to do any work, the insurer "reasonably disagreed" with the one doctor while denying her benefits and finding she could still earn 60% of...

