Trump's Abortion Referral 'Gag Rule' Survives At 9th Circ.

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 8:40 PM EST) -- A split en banc Ninth Circuit on Monday rejected attempts to block the Trump administration's so-called gag rule barring federally funded health care providers from giving abortion referrals, saying the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services rule is valid. In a 7-4 vote, the panel upheld the federal government’s controversial rule by undoing preliminary injunctions issued by three district courts in California, Oregon and Washington, finding that the rule wasn’t arbitrary and didn’t run afoul of the HHS appropriations act or the Affordable Care Act. U.S. Circuit Judge Sandra Segal Ikuta wrote for the majority that the rule was a reasonable...

