Lyft Loses Fee Bid In Axed Ride-Hailing IP Infringement Suit

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 10:13 PM EST) -- A California federal judge denied Lyft's motion for attorney fees in dismissed litigation accusing it of infringing RideApp Inc.’s ride-sharing patent, ruling Monday that RideApp’s decision to sue was not exceptional even though the Patent Trial and Appeal Board previously determined its patent’s claims were likely invalid as indefinite. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar said that while he agreed with the PTAB’s analysis, its opinion — that claims from the patented ride-sharing system are likely indefinite — was not controlling and therefore RideApp’s decision to pursue litigation was not out of line. “Nor does it find RideApp’s litigation positions to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS