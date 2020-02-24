DOJ Drops Appeal In Case Over Separated Migrants' Care

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 7:59 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has dropped its appeal of an order that required the government to provide mental health treatment for migrant parents whose children were separated from them at the border, in what the families’ representatives described as a favorable end to the case. The Ninth Circuit on Friday approved the U.S. Department of Justice’s request to toss the case, letting stand a California federal judge’s order stating that the federal government must provide targeted mental health screenings and ongoing care to address trauma caused by family separation for parents currently in immigration custody. The judge had also ordered the government...

