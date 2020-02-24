Reed Smith Wants LabMD's $150M Suit Over FTC Probe Axed

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 9:00 PM EST) -- Reed Smith LLP on Monday urged a Virginia federal court to toss allegations by LabMD Inc. that the firm should be partially liable for assisting a scheme that led to a Federal Trade Commission investigation of the company and its eventual shuttering. The Eastern District of Virginia lacks jurisdiction to consider the allegations by LabMD, and even if it did, the company fails to establish how Reed Smith and an attorney who previously worked with the firm could be liable for the purported actions of cybersecurity company Tiversa Holding Corp., which the firm represented, according to Monday’s motion to dismiss the...

