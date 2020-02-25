Flagstar Misreported Mortgage Interest To IRS, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 7:17 PM EST) -- Flagstar Bank violated the federal tax code when it incorrectly reported borrowers' deferred mortgage interest to the IRS then underreported interest payments to hide the mistake, a Flagstar customer has said in asking the Ninth Circuit to revive a lawsuit. Flagstar Bank FSB knowingly underreported mortgage interest that customers paid it in 2011 and onward to mask errors it made by reporting deferred interest on Forms 1098 for tax years 2007 through 2009, Flagstar customer Lisa Strugala said in her Monday brief. Flagstar's actions violated Internal Revenue Code Section 6050H, which requires that amended mortgage interest statements be made in the year the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS