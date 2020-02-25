Feds Ask Justices To Review Activist's Deportation Case

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 7:08 PM EST) -- The federal government has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to vacate a split Second Circuit decision allowing an immigrant activist to challenge his deportation, saying that a more recent high court decision should force a different outcome. The Second Circuit had ruled in April that Ravi Ragbir could challenge his arrest by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer as being retaliatory for speaking out against the agency, but the agency told the justices that their May decision in Nieves v. Bartlett undercuts that ruling. “The court in Nieves nowhere suggested that — as the court below held — an arrest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS