PNY Urges Full 3rd Circ. To Rehear $2.2M IP Royalty Dispute

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 3:00 PM EST) -- Flash memory maker PNY Technologies said Monday the full Third Circuit should rehear its appeal after a panel refused to “second-guess” a New Jersey arbitrator’s ruling that it should pay $2.2 million in patent royalties to a China-based technology company. An en banc rehearing is needed to reconcile the three-judge panel's decision, which “can’t be squared” with a U.S. Supreme Court rule from the 1969 case Lear Inc. v. Adkins, PNY said. The Lear rule says that licensees can’t be required to pay royalties during the time they are challenging patent validity in the courts, PNY said. “But that is exactly...

