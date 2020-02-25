Warehouse Insurer Denied New Trial Over Bad-Policy Verdict

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 3:24 PM EST) -- An Arizona federal judge has denied an insurer's request for a new trial after a jury found it had sold an inadequate policy to a transportation company whose warehouse flooded, saying the jury verdict is appropriate given the evidence presented at trial. U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich on Monday rejected Western Truck Insurance Co.'s motions to amend the judgment and get a new trial, noting that, among other things, Madison Alley Transportation & Logistics Inc. is allowed compensation from both the wrongdoer and a collateral source. "Defendants fail to show how the jury's verdict is against the clear weight of...

