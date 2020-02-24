Bloomberg's NDA Shift Sets Stage For Future Policy Fights

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 10:34 PM EST) -- The barrage of attacks that led up to presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's about-face over his company's long-standing use of nondisclosure agreements to settle sexual harassment claims likely isn't the last time the controversial pacts will be a political flashpoint. Bloomberg said on Friday that his company Bloomberg LP will stop using NDAs in deals resolving sexual misconduct claims, and that women who accused him of making crude remarks would be freed from their NDAs to speak publicly if they want — a move he made after withering criticism over their use from rival Democratic candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren during a Feb....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS