US Built Case On 'Lies, Lies & More Lies,' Assange Atty Says

Law360, London (February 25, 2020, 5:20 PM GMT) -- The U.S. government’s extradition case against Julian Assange is built on “lies, lies and more lies,” his lawyer said Tuesday, telling a London court the request to extradite the WikiLeaks founder “boldly and brazenly” misrepresented the facts. The U.S. extradition case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is based on lies, his lawyer said. (AP) Prosecutors allege that Assange put lives in danger when WikiLeaks published a cache of 250,000 unredacted secret diplomatic cables online, which his lawyer Chris Summers called “knowingly inaccurate” during the second day of the extradition hearing at Woolwich Crown Court. Assange is wanted in the U.S. to...

