Funder Can't Cap Costs After Fraud Case Loss

Law360, London (February 25, 2020, 11:21 AM GMT) -- The Court of Appeal ruled Tuesday that a litigation funder was not entitled to a cap on the £3.9 million ($5 million) in legal costs it had to pay after its client lost a fraud case against lender Dunbar Assets PLC. Litigation funder ChapelGate lost an appeal over a cap on its liabilities in a suit against lender Dunbar Assets. (AP) On Tuesday, the appeals court upheld a ruling requiring ChapelGate Credit Opportunity Master Fund Ltd. to cover legal costs for Dunbar and the administrators. In doing so, the High Court judge rejected the commercial funder’s contention that its liability should be limited...

