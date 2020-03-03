GDPR Litigation Wave Looms As Claimants Test The Water

Law360, London (March 3, 2020, 2:04 AM GMT) -- Businesses serving the European Union must take watertight precautions against data breaches to hold back a potential "tsunami" of litigation, lawyers warn, as the bloc’s new data protection laws have emboldened claimants to test out group suits in the courts. A handful of group claims making their way through the U.K.’s appellate courts are trying out the protections afforded to consumers under the country’s data privacy laws, which were updated in 2018 to reflect the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation. The GDPR allows EU citizens to claim monetary compensation from a business from damages caused by a data breach. The regulation,...

