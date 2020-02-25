EU To Decide 'Unilaterally' On UK Access To Finance Sector

Law360, London (February 25, 2020, 3:29 PM GMT) -- The European Union on Tuesday said that it will decide “on a unilateral basis” on equivalent regulation allowing U.K. financial companies access to its markets, as it set out its negotiating mandate to carve out a future relationship with Britain after the end of the Brexit transition in December. The terms were part of the Council of the EU set of instructions for its negotiators as they begin talks with London next week on a new trading relationship, including in trade in goods and services, taxation and dispute resolution. The mandate states that the bloc will take the decision on whether...

