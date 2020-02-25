Wash. Tribes Tell 9th Circ. Not To Revisit Fishing Decision

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 11:13 PM EST) -- Seven tribes urged the Ninth Circuit on Monday not to rethink a panel decision denying the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe’s bid to establish its right to larger fishing grounds off the coast of Washington state, saying that would threaten to “unravel the entire fabric” of tribal fishing there. The Muckleshoot tribe asked the full Ninth Circuit earlier this month to rehear a divided circuit panel’s December decision holding that the tribe’s “usual and accustomed” fishing waters in Puget Sound had already been determined by the courts, arguing that the tribe had the right to present new evidence that its U&A extended beyond...

