Wabtec, Knorr Want OK On $49M Deals To End No-Poach Suit

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 5:06 PM EST) -- Railroad employees want a Pennsylvania federal court to give a preliminary green light to nearly $49 million in settlements with Knorr-Bremse AG and Wabtec Corp. to end claims that the railroad equipment suppliers were part of a conspiracy to not hire each other's employees. The proposed class asked U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti Monday to wave the deals ahead, with the interim co-lead counsel Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP and Fine Kaplan and Black RPC saying Tuesday that they consider the settlements to be an "excellent result." The firms lauded the deal as "among the best recoveries ever achieved...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS