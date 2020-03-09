Why 'Irregularity' Challenges To UK Arbitral Awards Often Fail

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The English Commercial Court's March 2018 Commercial Court Users’ Group Meeting Report shows that only a handful of the approximately 100 challenges of arbitral awards for serious irregularity launched in the past five years have been successful. As we enter 2020, it is worth revisiting some of the challenges determined during the course of 2019 in an attempt to gain a sense of what the English Commercial Court presently considers to meet the grounds for challenging an arbitral award on the basis of serious irregularity. Under the English Arbitration Act, there are three limited grounds on which to challenge an arbitration...

