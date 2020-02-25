Class Attys Want 35% Cut Of $2.25M TCPA Deal With Lightning

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 3:00 PM EST) -- Attorneys for Tampa Bay Lightning fans who negotiated a $2.25 million settlement with the NHL team over alleged Telephone Consumer Protection Act violations are asking a Florida federal court for more than $800,000 in attorney fees and costs for their work on the case. Carey Rodriguez Milian Gonya LLP, which represents the class of fans who say they were inundated with telemarketing messages, asked Monday for $787,500 in fees — equivalent to 35% of the settlement fund — for the 550 hours they’ve already put into the case and the work they’re continuing to do. In addition, they’re asking for $21,827...

