S. Korea Can't Get Early Win In $200M Samsung Merger Claim

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 6:10 PM EST) -- An international tribunal has dismissed South Korea's jurisdictional objections to a $200 million arbitration lodged by a U.S. hedge fund over a government bribery scandal that allegedly underpinned the $8 billion merger of two Samsung affiliates in 2015. The tribunal rejected South Korea's argument that it lacked jurisdiction over claims asserted by Mason Capital Management LLC general partner Mason Management LLC, which South Korea had argued would substantially reduce subsequent proceedings on the merits. Mason Capital and Mason Management were shareholders in Samsung's construction arm, Samsung C&T Corp., and Samsung Electronics Inc. They claim in the arbitration to have lost some...

