GE Share Conversion Fight In Chancery Settled For $5M

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 3:22 PM EST) -- A $5 million settlement has been reached to end a proposed class action in Delaware Chancery Court alleging General Electric Co. misled stockholders about multistep share transactions that affected $5 billion in GE stock, according to court filings Monday. Per a stipulated settlement, the suit led by pension fund International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 1 is set to be dropped with a $5 million settlement fund to be distributed to a class of former General Electric Capital Corp. stockholders. The court will consider approval of the settlement at a future hearing. The pension fund and its counsel said in...

